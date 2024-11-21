5 Gallons of Hot Colombia el Progreso drip coffee. Requires $100 refundable deposit for the 5 gallon cambro rental. Refunded once the cambro is returned. Select 5 gal addons to receive cups, lids, sleeves, creamer, & sugar for an additional charge. Select no addons to receive just the coffee. Please allow 1 hour lead time for this order.

Cambro Rental Required* Please select 1 5 Gallon Cambro + $100.00 Addons Required* Please select 1 5 gal addons + $20.00 96 oz addons + $5.00 No addons