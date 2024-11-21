Standardized Brewing
5920 Evans Farm Dr, Suite A, Lewis Center, OH
Rewards & Savings
Coffee
Signature Drinks
Fall Specials
Coffee
- Drip Coffee 12 oz$3.00
- Drip Coffee 16 oz$3.50
- Drip Coffee 20 oz$4.00
- Cold Brew 12 oz$3.85
- Cold Brew 16 oz$4.50
- Cold Brew 24 oz$5.95
- Coffee Soda 12 oz$4.10
- Coffee Soda 16 oz$5.25
- Coffee Soda 24 oz$6.10
- Nitro 12 oz$4.95
- Nitro 16 oz$5.50
- Nitro 24 oz$6.25
- 96 oz To-Go coffee$23.00
- 5 Gallon To-Go Coffee$130.00
- 64oz Cold Brew Growler (Filled)$24.00
- 32oz Cold Brew Crowler (Filled)$18.00
- 64oz Cold Brew Growler (Refilled)$16.00
- 32oz Cold Brew Crowler (Refilled)$10.00
Espresso
Tea
- Iced Chai Latte 12 oz$5.25
- Iced Chai Latte 16 oz$5.95
- Chai Latte 12 oz$5.25
- Chai Latte 16 oz$5.95
- Matcha Tea latte 12 oz$5.50
- Matcha Tea latte 16 oz$6.00
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte 12 oz$5.50
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte 16 oz$6.00
- Kombucha 12 oz$5.50
- Kombucha 16 oz$7.33
- Iced Tea 12 oz$3.40
- Iced Tea 16 oz$3.85
- Iced Tea 24 oz$4.35
- Hot Tea 12 oz$3.40
- Hot Tea 16 oz$3.85
Kid/Other Drinks
Online Specials
Standardized coffee classic recipes now available online only!!
Events
CheckArt
Wreath Making Class (Dec. 1 @ 3pm)
Wreath making class put on by Kate's Kustom Wreaths. All tickets will include your selected wreath and 1 draft beer. This event starts at 3:00 on December 1st.
64oz Cold Brew Growler (Filled)
A new growler filled with 64 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew
Standardized Brewing Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 428-0900
Closed • Opens Thursday at 6:30AM