Standardized Brewing
Coffee
Espresso
- Espresso$2.75
- Flat White 6 oz$3.80
- Cortado 6 oz$3.80
- Macchiato 4 oz$4.65
- Cappucino 6 oz$4.25
- Latte 12 oz$4.70
- Latte 16 oz$5.20
- Iced Latte 16 oz$5.20
- Iced Latte 24 oz$7.00
- Mocha Latte 12 oz$5.75
- Mocha Latte 16 oz$6.30
- Iced Mocha Latte 16 oz$6.30
- Iced Mocha Latte 24 oz$7.00
- Americano 8 oz$3.50
- Iced Americano 12 oz$3.50
Coffee
Tea
- Chai Latte 12 oz$5.25
- Chai Latte 16 oz$5.95
- Iced Chai Latte 12 oz$5.25
- Iced Chai Latte 16 oz$5.95
- Matcha Tea 12 oz$5.00
- Matcha Tea 16 oz$5.50
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte 12 oz$5.25
- Iced Matcha Tea Latte 16 oz$5.75
- Iced Tea 12 oz$3.40
- Iced Tea 16 oz$3.85
- Iced Tea 24 oz$4.35
- Hot Tea 12 oz$3.40
- Hot Tea 16 oz$3.85
- Kombucha Draft (Strawberry 12 oz$5.50
Chai Latte 12 oz
We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's. Regular or Alternative milk and syrup additions are optional.
Syrups
Please select up to 4
Alternative milks
Milks
Please select up to 1
Espresso Shot (Full Price)
Please select up to 1
Kid/other drinks
Milk
Specialty drinks (Seasonal)
Food
Coffee Bar Food
- Bluey snack pack$4.50
- Mickey Mouse snack pack$4.50
- Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
- Oatmeal$3.75
- Fiesta Salad$5.25
- BLT Salad$5.25
- Apple walnut Salad$5.25
- Caesar Salad$5.25
- Pickle bites$1.85
- Minecraft snack pack$2.50
- Yogurt tube$1.00
- Apple sauce pouch (organic)$1.25
- Bob's RedMill PB&J bar$2.50
- That's IT Bar (apple/blueberry)$2.50
Pastries
Bar Snacks
Beer
16 oz
- 11. I is for Idaho 7 Pale Ale 16 oz$7.00
- 7. Stoichiometry Grapefruit IPA 16oz$7.00
- 2. Hard Seltzer 16oz$6.00
- 15. Grove City Brewing Bearded Aviator 16oz$7.00
- 13. Nocterra Swell Line 16oz$7.00
- 12. ORBC Mango Colada IPA 16oz$7.00
- 8. Big Fat Phony Pilsner 16oz$6.00
- 5. Dalton Union Cider$6.00
- 1. Top Hat Black Milk Stout$6.00
- 9. Twing Tropican$7.00
- 6. Hooyah white peach light lager GCBC$6.00
5 oz
- Irregardless Blonde Ale 5 oz$3.00
- Irregardless Coffee Blonde 5 oz$3.00
- Irregardless Orange Blonde 5 oz$3.00
- 11. I is for Idaho 7 Pale Ale 5 oz$3.00
- 7. Stoichiometry Grapefruit IPA 5oz$3.00
- 2. Hard Seltzer 5oz$3.00
- Ill Mannered Maibock 5oz$3.00
- 13. Nocterra Swell Line 5oz$3.00
- 12. ORBC Mango Colada IPA 5oz$3.00
- 15. GCBC Red Ale 5oz$3.00
- 5. Dalton Union Lemon Berry Cider 5oz$3.00
- 8. Big Fat Phony Pilsner 5oz$3.00
- Cider$3.00
- 1. Top Hat Black Milk Stout 5oz$3.00
- 9. Twing tropican$3.00
- 6. Hooyah white peach light lager 5oz$3.00
Flights
To Go
Liquor
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch / Bourbon
Liqueurs / Cordials
Merch
Clothing
Glassware
Hats
Standardized Brewing Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 428-0900
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM