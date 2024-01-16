We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's. Regular or Alternative milk and syrup additions are optional.

Syrups Please select up to 4 Vanilla (Organic) + $0.75 Vanilla (Sugar-free) + $0.75 Caramel + $0.75 Caramel (Organic) + $0.75 Caramel (Sugar-Free) + $0.75 Pumpkin Spice + $0.75 Irish Cream + $0.75 Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup + $0.75 Hazlenut + $0.75 Caramel Apple Butter + $0.75 Pure Cane Sugar + $0.75 Vanilla + $0.75 Alternative milks Oat milk Almond milk Coconut milk Milks Please select up to 1 Whole Milk 2% Milk Skim Milk Espresso Shot (Full Price) Please select up to 1 Espresso + $2.75 Decaf Espresso + $2.75