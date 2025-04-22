Standardized Brewing
Featured Items
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Sausage egg and american cheese on an english muffin.$6.00
Iced Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & choice of milk, alternative milk, or milk foam (cold). Syrup additions are available as well. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added.$5.20
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Bacon egg and american cheese on an english muffin.$6.00
Coffee
Signature Drinks
Iced Evans Farm Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$7.05
Iced Evans Farm Latte 24 oz
Iced latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$8.10
Hot Evans Farm Latte 12 oz
Hot latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$6.55
Hot Evans Farm Latte 16 oz
Hot latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$7.05
Celtic Cold Brew 12oz
Cold brew with vanilla syrup and Irish cream cold foam topper. A cinnamon badgey sprinkled atop the cold foam.$5.70
Celtic Cold Brew 16 oz
Cold brew with vanilla syrup and Irish cream cold foam topper. A cinnamon badgey sprinkled atop the cold foam.$6.35
Celtic Cold Brew 24 oz
Cold brew with vanilla syrup and Irish cream cold foam topper. A cinnamon badgey sprinkled atop the cold foam.$7.80
Cereal Milk Draft Nitro Latte 12 oz
Fruit pebbles milk packs a flavor punch in this nitro cold brew latte served over ice$5.95
Coffee
Drip Coffee 12 oz
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!$3.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!$3.50
Drip Coffee 20 oz
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!$4.00
Cold Brew 12 oz
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.$3.85
Cold Brew 16 oz
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.$4.50
Cold Brew 24 oz
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.$5.95
Coffee Soda 12 oz
A light-roast cold brew with orange and honey notes kegged and carbonated served on draft for a airy refreshing cold beverage!!$4.10
Coffee Soda 16 oz
A light-roast cold brew with orange and honey notes kegged and carbonated served on draft for a airy refreshing cold beverage!!$5.25
Coffee Soda 24 oz
A light-roast cold brew with orange and honey notes kegged and carbonated served on draft for a airy refreshing cold beverage!!$6.10
Nitro 12 oz
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.$4.95
Nitro 16 oz
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.$5.50
Nitro 24 oz
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.$6.25
96 oz To-Go coffee
96 oz of drip coffee in disposable to go container. Select 96 oz addons to receive cups, lids, sleeves, creamer, & sugar for an additional charge. Select no addons to receive just the coffee. Please allow 1 hour lead time for this order.$23.00
5 Gallon To-Go Coffee
5 Gallons of Hot Colombia el Progreso drip coffee. Requires $100 refundable deposit for the 5 gallon cambro rental. Refunded once the cambro is returned. Select 5 gal addons to receive cups, lids, sleeves, creamer, & sugar for an additional charge. Select no addons to receive just the coffee. Please allow 1 hour lead time for this order.$130.00
64oz Cold Brew Growler (Filled)
A new growler filled with 64 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$24.00
32oz Cold Brew Crowler (Filled)
A new crowler filled with 32 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$18.00
64oz Cold Brew Growler (Refilled)
Refill your own growler with 64 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$16.00
32oz Cold Brew Crowler (Refilled)
Refill your own crowler with 32 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$10.00
Espresso
Iced Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & choice of milk, alternative milk, or milk foam (cold). Syrup additions are available as well. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added.$5.20
Iced Latte 24 oz
Espresso shot & choice of milk, alternative milk, or milk foam (cold). Syrup additions are available as well. We use 3 pumps or .75 oz of syrup when added.$6.25
Latte 12 oz
Espresso shot & steamed milk, with milk foam (hot). Syrup additions are optional. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added. Milk alternatives are available as well.$4.70
Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & steamed milk, with milk foam (hot). Syrup additions are optional. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added. Milk alternatives are available as well.$5.20
Iced Mocha Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with choice of milk or milk alternative or a cold foam top served over ice.$6.30
Iced Mocha Latte 24 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with choice of milk or milk alternative or a cold foam top served over ice.$7.00
Mocha Latte 12 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with steamed milk and milk foam.$5.75
Mocha Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with steamed milk and milk foam.$6.30
Iced Americano 12 oz
Espresso shot & water served over ice.$3.50
Americano 8 oz
A classic Americano made with an espresso shot and water served hot.$3.50
Cortado 4 oz
A classic Cortado with an espresso shot & steamed milk$3.80
Espresso
1.5 ounces (50-70ml) of espresso$2.75
Cappucino 6 oz
Espresso shot with steamed milk & heavy milk foam (hot)$4.25
Flat White 6 oz
A 6 oz serving of espresso with steamed milk.$3.80
Tea
Iced Chai Latte 12 oz
Minor Figures chai with oat milk served over ice$5.25
Iced Chai Latte 16 oz
Minor Figures chai with oat milk served over ice$6.95
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz
Minor Figures chai with oat milk served over ice$8.95
Chai Latte 12 oz
We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's. Regular or Alternative milk and syrup additions are optional.$5.25
Chai Latte 16 oz
We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's. Regular or Alternative milk and syrup additions are optional.$6.95
Chai Latte 20 oz
We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's. Regular or Alternative milk and syrup additions are optional.$8.35
Matcha Tea Latte 12 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea mix with hot water and steamed milk.$5.00
Matcha Tea Latte 16 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea mix with hot water and steamed milk.$6.00
Matcha Tea Latte 20 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea mix with hot water and steamed milk.$7.00
Iced Matcha Tea Latte 12 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea and milk served over ice$5.00
Iced Matcha Tea Latte 16 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea and milk served over ice$6.00
Iced Matcha Latte 24 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea and milk served over ice$7.00
Iced Tea 12 oz
Kilogram$3.40
Iced Tea 16 oz
Kilogram$3.85
Iced Tea 24 oz$4.35
Hot Tea 12 oz
Kilogram loose leaf tea w/water at appropriate temp according to tea type$3.40
Hot Tea 16 oz
Kilogram loose leaf tea w/water$3.85
Kid/Other Drinks
Apple Juice
Organic juice box$2.25
Chocolate Milk Bottle
Chocolate milk$2.25
White Milk Bottle
Organic whole milk$2.25
Hot Chocolate 8 oz
Chocolate sauce & steamed milk$2.00
Hot Chocolate 12 oz
Chocolate sauce & steamed milk$3.50
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
Chocolate sauce & steamed milk$4.25
Lemonade 16 oz
Lemonade with optional pump of syrup$2.50
Steamers
Steamed milk (whole or skim) lightly sweetened served hot. Add your choice of optional flavored syrup, sauce, or alternative milk.$2.50
Online Specials
Iced Berry Bliss Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$7.00
Iced Berry Bliss Latte 24 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$8.10
Hot Berry Bliss Latte 12 oz
Hot latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$6.55
Hot Berry Bliss Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$7.00
Go Bucks!! Cold Brew
A 16 oz iced cold brew with vanilla, chocolate, & peanut butter cold foam & sprinkle of yum crumbs on top$6.50
White Rose Latte
A 16 oz iced or hot latte. Includes choice of regular or decaf espresso. Served with our homemade Vanilla Rose syrup and whole milk. Enjoy a floral rose scent and with a mouthful of vanilla. This one hits all the senses.$7.00
Cookie Butter Latte
A 16 oz hot or Iced latte with whole milk, cookie butter syrup & cookie crumble$7.00
Spring Specials
Bunny Hop
Mocktail or Cocktail? You choose. Ice, espresso, heavy cream, whole milk, & white mocha sauce. Shaken heavily until light and foamy. Topped with a strawberry cold foam. Add rum or vodka to jump right into spring (in-store only)$6.00
Carrot Cake Chai Latte
Iced or Hot Chai latte with homemade carrot cake syrup, spicy chai, & whole milk$7.50
Carrot Cake Latte
Iced or Hot latte with homemade carrot cake syrup & whole milk$7.00
Field of Dreams Cold Brew
Single origin cold brew with vanilla syrup topped with a lavender cold foam$7.00
Hot Berry Bliss Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$7.00
Iced Berry Bliss Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$7.00
PB & J Cortado
A traditional cortado with peanut butter syrup & strawberry sauce swirl$4.50
PB & J Latte
Iced or Hot latte with peanut butter and jelly syrup$7.00
Spring Greens
Iced organic matcha and milk with a ube cold foam topper$7.00
Food
Coffee Bar Food
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Sausage egg and american cheese on an english muffin.$6.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Bacon egg and american cheese on an english muffin.$6.00
Roasted Almond Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Roasted Almond oatmeal. Gluten free & vegan.$4.00
Blueberry Maple Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Blueberry Maple oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Apple Cinnamon oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Strawberry Vanilla Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Strawberry Vanilla oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Banana Nut Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Banana Nut oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Events
Brewhouse Experience
2/16 @ 2pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00
2/19 @ 7pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00
3/16 @ 2pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00
3/19 @ 7pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00