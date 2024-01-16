We mix Minor Figures Chai with oat milk and serve over ice. Regular or Alternative milk, cold foam and syrup additions are optional.

Syrups Please select up to 4 Vanilla (Organic) + $0.75 Vanilla (Sugar-free) + $0.75 Caramel + $0.75 Caramel (Organic) + $0.75 Caramel (Sugar-Free) + $0.75 Pumpkin Spice + $0.75 Irish Cream + $0.75 Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup + $0.75 Hazlenut + $0.75 Caramel Apple Butter + $0.75 Pure Cane Sugar + $0.75 Vanilla + $0.75 Alternative milks Oat milk Almond milk Coconut milk Cold foam Flavored cold foam + $1.15 Milks Please select up to 1 Whole Milk 2% Milk Skim Milk Espresso Shot (Full Price) Please select up to 1 Espresso + $2.75 Decaf Espresso + $2.75