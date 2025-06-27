Standardized Brewing
Drip Coffee 20 oz
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!$4.00
Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & steamed milk, with milk foam (hot). Syrup additions are optional. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added. Milk alternatives are available as well.$5.20
24 oz Lotus Plant & Soda
Lotus plant syrup is a plant-based energy concentrate. Made from green coffee beans and other plants containing energy boosting properties. We add a shot of it to soda and mix with your choice of flavored syrup served over ice. A refreshing light summer energy pick me up.$6.50
Coffee
Signature Drinks
Iced Evans Farm Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$7.05
Iced Evans Farm Latte 24 oz
Iced latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$8.10
Hot Evans Farm Latte 12 oz
Hot latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$6.55
Hot Evans Farm Latte 16 oz
Hot latte with vanilla and caramel syrup, oat milk, and a dash of cinnamon$7.05
Celtic Cold Brew 12oz
Cold brew with vanilla syrup and Irish cream cold foam topper. A cinnamon badgey sprinkled atop the cold foam.$5.70
Celtic Cold Brew 16 oz
Cold brew with vanilla syrup and Irish cream cold foam topper. A cinnamon badgey sprinkled atop the cold foam.$5.00
Celtic Cold Brew 24 oz
Cold brew with vanilla syrup and Irish cream cold foam topper. A cinnamon badgey sprinkled atop the cold foam.$7.80
Cereal Milk Draft Nitro Latte 12 oz
Fruit pebbles milk packs a flavor punch in this nitro cold brew latte served over ice$5.95
Coffee
Drip Coffee 12 oz
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!$3.00
Drip Coffee 16 oz
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!$3.50
Drip Coffee 20 oz
Our caffeinated coffee is Colombia el Progreso from One Line a well-rounded medium roast coffee brewed throughout the day. Optionally, add milk, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce to make your perfect drink! Or add a shot of espresso and make it a red eye!!$4.00
Cold Brew 12 oz
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.$3.85
Cold Brew 16 oz
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.$4.50
Cold Brew 24 oz
We cold brew our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee blend then serve fresh from our draft system. Milk, alternative milk, syrup, & sauces are available to make your perfect drink.$5.95
Nitro 12 oz
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.$4.95
Nitro 16 oz
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.$5.50
Nitro 24 oz
Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.$6.25
96 oz To-Go coffee
96 oz of drip coffee in disposable to go container. Select 96 oz addons to receive cups, lids, sleeves, creamer, & sugar for an additional charge. Select no addons to receive just the coffee. Please allow 1 hour lead time for this order.$23.00
5 Gallon To-Go Coffee
5 Gallons of Hot Colombia el Progreso drip coffee. Requires $100 refundable deposit for the 5 gallon cambro rental. Refunded once the cambro is returned. Select 5 gal addons to receive cups, lids, sleeves, creamer, & sugar for an additional charge. Select no addons to receive just the coffee. Please allow 1 hour lead time for this order.$130.00
64oz Cold Brew Growler (Filled)
A new growler filled with 64 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$24.00
32oz Cold Brew Crowler (Filled)
A new crowler filled with 32 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$18.00
64oz Cold Brew Growler (Refilled)
Refill your own growler with 64 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$16.00
32oz Cold Brew Crowler (Refilled)
Refill your own crowler with 32 oz of medium roast Colombia el Progreso cold brew$10.00
Espresso
Iced Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & choice of milk, alternative milk, or milk foam (cold). Syrup additions are available as well. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added.$5.20
Iced Latte 24 oz
Espresso shot & choice of milk, alternative milk, or milk foam (cold). Syrup additions are available as well. We use 3 pumps or .75 oz of syrup when added.$6.25
Latte 12 oz
Espresso shot & steamed milk, with milk foam (hot). Syrup additions are optional. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added. Milk alternatives are available as well.$4.70
Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & steamed milk, with milk foam (hot). Syrup additions are optional. We use 2 pumps or .50 oz of syrup when added. Milk alternatives are available as well.$5.20
Iced Mocha Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with choice of milk or milk alternative or a cold foam top served over ice.$6.30
Iced Mocha Latte 24 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with choice of milk or milk alternative or a cold foam top served over ice.$7.00
Mocha Latte 12 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with steamed milk and milk foam.$5.75
Mocha Latte 16 oz
Espresso shot & chocolate syrup with steamed milk and milk foam.$6.30
Iced Americano 12 oz
Espresso shot & water served over ice.$3.50
Americano 8 oz
A classic Americano made with an espresso shot and water served hot.$3.50
Cortado 4 oz
A classic Cortado with an espresso shot & steamed milk$3.80
Espresso
1.5 ounces (50-70ml) of espresso$2.75
Cappucino 6 oz
Espresso shot with steamed milk & heavy milk foam (hot)$4.25
Flat White 6 oz
A 6 oz serving of espresso with steamed milk.$3.80
Tea
Iced Chai Latte 12 oz
Minor Figures chai with whole milk served over ice$5.25
Iced Chai Latte 16 oz
Minor Figures chai with whole milk served over ice$6.95
Iced Chai Latte 24 oz
Minor Figures chai with whole milk served over ice$8.95
Chai Latte 12 oz
We mix Minor Figures Chai with whole milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's.$5.25
Chai Latte 16 oz
We mix Minor Figures Chai with whole milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's.$6.95
Chai Latte 20 oz
We mix Minor Figures Chai with whole milk and steam and sprinkle with cinnamon to create our hot Chai Latte's.$8.35
Iced Matcha Tea Latte 12 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea and milk served over ice$5.00
Iced Matcha Tea Latte 16 oz
Intelligencia matcha tea and milk served over ice$6.00
Iced Tea 12 oz
Kilogram$3.40
Iced Tea 16 oz
Kilogram$3.85
Iced Tea 24 oz$4.35
Hot Tea 12 oz
Kilogram loose leaf tea w/water at appropriate temp according to tea type$3.40
Hot Tea 16 oz
Kilogram loose leaf tea w/water$3.85
Kid/Other Drinks
Apple Juice
Organic juice box$2.25
Chocolate Milk Bottle
Chocolate milk$2.25
White Milk Bottle
Organic whole milk$2.25
Hot Chocolate 8 oz
Chocolate sauce & steamed milk$2.00
Hot Chocolate 12 oz
Chocolate sauce & steamed milk$3.50
Hot Chocolate 16 oz
Chocolate sauce & steamed milk$4.25
Lemonade 16 oz
Lemonade with optional pump of syrup$2.50
Steamers
Steamed milk (whole or skim) lightly sweetened served hot. Add your choice of optional flavored syrup, sauce, or alternative milk.$2.50
Online Specials
Iced Berry Bliss Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$7.00
Iced Berry Bliss Latte 24 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$8.10
Hot Berry Bliss Latte 12 oz
Hot latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$6.55
Hot Berry Bliss Latte 16 oz
Iced latte with espresso, lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, & whole milk. Alternative milks available upon request.$7.00
Cookie Butter Latte
A 16 oz hot or Iced latte with whole milk, cookie butter syrup & cookie crumble$7.00
Lotus Plant
16 oz Lotus Plant & Soda
Lotus plant syrup is a plant-based energy concentrate. Made from green coffee beans and other plants containing energy boosting properties. We add a shot of it to soda and mix with your choice of flavored syrup served over ice. A refreshing light summer energy pick me up.$5.00
24 oz Lotus Plant & Soda
Lotus plant syrup is a plant-based energy concentrate. Made from green coffee beans and other plants containing energy boosting properties. We add a shot of it to soda and mix with your choice of flavored syrup served over ice. A refreshing light summer energy pick me up.$6.50
12 oz Lotus Plant & Slushie
Lotus plant syrup is a plant-based energy concentrate. Made from green coffee beans and other plants containing energy boosting properties. We add a shot of it to our lemonade base slushie and mix with your choice of flavored syrup. A refreshing light summer energy pick me up.$6.00
Summer Specials
Australian Gold
A unique summertime espresso and soda made with honey syrup and orange bitters, served over ice. A perfect refreshment on a hot summer day.$6.00
Dirty Soda
Your choice of Coke or Orange soda with a bit of cream and choice of coconut or vanilla syrup over ice$3.50
Honey Lavender Latte
Iced or Hot espresso latte with whole milk, served with a homemade honey lavender syrup$7.00
Iced Banana Boat Matcha
A 16 oz matcha latte with whole milk, served with coconut syrup over ice topped with a banana cold foam$7.00
Iced Maui Babe Latte
Served Iced only. A 16 oz latte with espresso, whole milk, white mocha sauce, with a coconut cold foam on top$7.00
Salty Surfer Cold Brew
A 16 oz house made cold brew, with vanilla syrup, topped with a salted caramel cold foam, and a drizzle of caramel sauce$7.00
SunBum Latte
Iced or Hot espresso latte, whole milk, served with macadamia nut & coconut syrup$7.00
Wildflower Refresher
Our take on an Arnold Palmer. Made with a loose leaf organic lemongrass melange green iced tea & lemonade. Mixed with strawberry rose and lavender syrups.$4.00
Food
Coffee Bar Food
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Sausage egg and american cheese on an english muffin.$6.00
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Bacon egg and american cheese on an english muffin.$6.00
Roasted Almond Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Roasted Almond oatmeal. Gluten free & vegan.$4.00
Blueberry Maple Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Blueberry Maple oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Apple Cinnamon oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Strawberry Vanilla Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Strawberry Vanilla oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Banana Nut Oatmeal
Mylk Labs Banana Nut oatmeal. Vegan and gluten free.$4.00
Avocado Toast
Lightly toasted sourdough with fresh avocado generously spread across with a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning$8.00
Events
Brewhouse Experience
2/16 @ 2pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00
2/19 @ 7pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00
3/16 @ 2pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00
3/19 @ 7pm
Includes: - Grain and hop education - Sampling of different styles - Brewery tour - Canning of a beer - Pint of beer - Standardized Brewing t-shirt$50.00
