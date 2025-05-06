Standardized has partnered with Watson's Acre Farm for Mother's Day. Get Mom something special this holiday. We include your choice of coffee bar drink up to 16 oz. A Der Dutchman donut of your choice. And an assorted bouquet of fresh flowers from Watson's Acres. What's included: - Small assorted bouquet of flowers - Choice of 16 oz or smaller coffee drink - Choice of Der Dutchman donut Order today and pick up at Standardized on Mother's Day 5/11/2025 **PLEASE READ** **** INCLUDE YOUR NAME, PHONE NUMBER, EMAIL IN THE DESCRIPTION**** - Please write the drink order in the description - Include any modification in the description (ie decaf, alternative milk, syrup, or sauce) - We will do our best to accommodate modifications. Not all changes can be accomodated - Drinks will be made at time of pickup on Mother's Day 5/11/2025

Bouquet Coffee Options Required* Please select 1 Drip Coffee (12 oz) Drip Coffee (16 oz) Cold Brew (12 oz) Cold Brew (16 oz) Coffee Soda (12 oz) Coffee Soda (16 oz) Nitro Cold Brew (12 oz) Nitro Cold Brew (16 oz) Iced Latte (16 oz) Hot Latte (12 oz) Hot Latte (16 oz) Iced Mocha Latte (16 oz) Hot Mocha Latte (12 oz) Hot Mocha Latte (16 oz) Iced Americano (12 oz) Hot Americano (8 oz) Cortado (4 oz) Cappucino (6 oz) Flat White (6 oz) Iced Evans Farm Latte (16 oz) Hot Evans Farm Latte (12 oz Hot Evans Farm Latte (16 oz) Celtic Cold Brew (12 oz) Celtic Cold Brew (16 oz) Cereal Milk Nitro (12 oz) Hot Carrot Cake Chai Latte (16 oz) Iced Carrot Cake Chai Latte (16 oz) Hot Carrot Cake Latte (16 oz) Iced Carrot Cake Latte (16 oz) Field of Dreams Cold Brew PB & J Cortado Hot PB & J Latte (16 oz) Iced PB & J Latte (16 oz) Iced Spring Greens Matcha (16 oz) Hot Berry Bliss Latte (16 oz) Hot Berry Bliss Latte (16 oz) Bouquet Donut Options Required* Please select 1 Glazed Chocolate Long John Maple Long John Vanilla Long John Cinnamon Twist with White Icing Apple Fritter Blueberry Cake Blueberry Cake with Icing