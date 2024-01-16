Our Columbia el Progresso medium-roast coffee cold brewed then infused with Nitrogen for a smooth well-rounded flavor. Milk, alternative milk, syrups, & sauces may be added optionally.

Syrups Please select up to 4 Vanilla (Organic) + $0.75 Vanilla (Sugar-free) + $0.75 Caramel + $0.75 Caramel (Organic) + $0.75 Caramel (Sugar-Free) + $0.75 Pumpkin Spice + $0.75 Irish Cream + $0.75 Spiced Brown Sugar Syrup + $0.75 Hazlenut + $0.75 Caramel Apple Butter + $0.75 Pure Cane Sugar + $0.75 Vanilla + $0.75 Sauces Please select up to 1 Mocha + $1.00 Caramel + $1.00 White Mocha + $1.00 Alternative Milk Please select up to 1 Oat Milk + $1.00 Almond + $1.00 Coconut + $1.00 Customize Please select up to 1 Light Milk Extra Milk With Room Milk Please select up to 1 Whole Milk + $0.75 2% Milk + $0.75 Skim Milk + $0.75